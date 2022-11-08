Skip to main content
Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado Named NL MVP Finalists

The National League Most Valuable Player Award finalists were named Monday evening. The award winner will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET Thursday, November 17.
Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards, which will be announced over the next two weeks.

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, as well as San Diego Padres' Manny Machado were named the finalists for National League MVP.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the American League MVP award winner Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Here's a look at the finalists:

Paul Goldschmidt, First Baseman, St. Louis Cardinals

151 games, .317/.404/.981, 35 home runs, 115 RBI, 7 stolen bases, 180 OPS+, 2 DRS, 7.8 WAR

Nolan Arenado, Third Baseman, St. Louis Cardinals

148 games, .293/.358/.891, 30 home runs, 103 RBI, 5 stolen bases, 154 OPS+, 19 DRS, 7.9 WAR

Manny Machado, Third Baseman, San Diego Padres

150 games, .298/.366/.898, 32 home runs, 102 RBI, 1 stolen base, 159 OPS+, -3 DRS, 6.8 WAR

Check out our MLB Awards Selections:

