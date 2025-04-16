Pete Alonso Socks Another Home Run to Move Closer to New York Mets Legend in History
The New York Mets lost 6-3 to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Target Field. With the loss, the Mets are now 11-6 while the win moves the Twins to a still-disappointing 6-12.
Pete Alonso continued the excellent start to his season for New York, going 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and a run scored. The home run is his fifth of the season and the 231st of his career.
That continues to move him up the ranks in team history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in Mets history:
Darryl Strawberry: 252
David Wright: 242
Pete Alonso: 231
Alonso, 30, is a seven-year veteran who has been a power threat since day one. He hit 53 homers as a rookie in 2019 to lead baseball and has hit 34 or more homers in every full season since then. He even hit 16 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. A lifetime, .251 hitter, he's hitting .356 through 17 games.
Alonso is also a four-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year winner and a two-time home run derby champion.
Byron Buxton went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Brooks Lee went 1-for-2 with a home run for the Twins.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET.
As of now, the Mets have not named a starting pitcher. The Twins will go with former highly-regarded prospect David Festa, who was recently recalled from Triple-A. He has a 0.00 ERA and four strikeouts through one appearance.
Related MLB Stories
CONTROVERSIAL PHONE NUMBER: Wiley Ballard, who works for the Braves' television network, is the subject of controversy after asking for a woman's phone number live on the air. CLICK HERE:
NEW LOW: Target Field hit its lowest non-COVID crowd in ballpark history on Monday when the Mets beat the Twins. CLICK HERE:
GIANT PLAY: The San Francisco Giants are off to a great start, and they are making history for how they've done it. CLICK HERE: