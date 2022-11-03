Philadelphia Eagles Will Play Houston Texans While Phillies Play Astros Thursday

Skip to main content
The cities of Philadelphia and Houston will continue their weeklong battle Thursday night, as their NFL teams, the Eagles and the Texans, will clash on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, while the Phillies and Astros square off in game five of the World Series.
The cities of Philadelphia and Houston will continue their weeklong battle Thursday night, opening a new chapter, as their National Football League teams will clash on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, while game five of the World Series airs on FOX.

Thursday was originally scheduled to be an off-day for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, allowing the teams a day off to travel back to Houston, where the series will pick back up for game six and game seven, if necessary.

Due to Monday night's rainout, the World Series schedule was modified, and game five was effectively pushed back from Wednesday night to Thursday night, meaning that the Phillies and Astros will play at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia while the Eagles and Texans meet at NRG Stadium in Houston for their Week 9 matchup.

The Texans have gotten off to a slow start, going 1-5-1 through the first eight weeks of the season.

Many Houston fans have probably given up on their NFL team, and are focused on the Astros' postseason run, while looking ahead to Houston Cougars men's basketball season.

With game five of the World Series beginning at 8:03 p.m. ET, NRG Stadium may not be filled to its capacity. Fans that choose to attend however, will get a chance to watch an undefeated (7-0) Eagles team, led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Kickoff for Thursday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET for game five of the World Series.

