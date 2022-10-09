Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies Advance to NLDS, Win First Playoff Series Since 2010

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Saturday, winning their first playoff series since the National League Division Series in 2010. The Phillies advance to the NLDS to face their division rival, the Atlanta Braves, in a best-of-five series with a trip to the National League Championship Series on the line.
The Philadelphia Phillies will be moving on.

The Phillies came back down 2-0 to score six runs in the ninth inning on Friday to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3, taking a 1-0 lead in the National League Wild Card Series. The Phillies' game one victory put pressure on the Cardinals at home entering into an elimination game Saturday night.

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola may have pitched the finest game of his career Saturday night, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk, and striking out six.

Phillies relievers Jose Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez and Zach Eflin picked up where Nola left off, shutting out the Cardinals 2-0.

Bryce Harper got the Phillies on the board early in the second inning with a solo home run, and the Phillies never looked back.

The Phillies secured their first playoff series win since 2010, when they defeated the Cincinnati Reds three games to none in the National League Division Series.

The Phillies enjoyed a dominant era where they won five straight National League East division titles between 2007 and 2011, but had their golden era of baseball come to an abrupt end in the 2011 NLDS, losing to the Cardinals in five games.

Last week, the Phillies clinched their first postseason trip since 2011. Saturday, they got their revenge on the Cardinals, putting an end to the Redbirds' storybook season and sending Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina into retirement.

The Phillies advance to the National League Division Series to play their division rival, the Atlanta Braves. The NLDS begins Tuesday.

