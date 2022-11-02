Philadelphia Phillies are 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park in 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astros Tuesday night with their 7-0 victory in game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are undefeated in home games in the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Phillies are now 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park this postseason, and have a chance to finish the Astros off in Philadelphia this week, if they can stay perfect.

With Aaron Nola on the mound Wednesday, the Phillies have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead and put the Astros on the ropes for game five in Philadelphia on Thursday. The Phillies could close out the series against Justin Verlander, who gave up five runs in his game one start last Friday night.

Lance McCullers Jr. became the first pitcher in MLB history to allow five home runs in a single World Series game Tuesday night, as Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins took turns teeing off the Astros starter.

The Phillies once again seemed to feed off their electric fan base Tuesday night. Citizens Bank Park is currently making a strong case for the greatest homefield advantage in sports.

The Phillies took both games in Philadelphia in the National League Division Series, closing out the Atlanta Braves in front of their home crowd.

The next week, the Phillies took all three games in Philadelphia to close out the San Diego Padres, at home, once again.

Will history repeat itself, or will somebody beat the Phillies in their own building this postseason? Stay tuned.

