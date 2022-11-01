Skip to main content
Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 3 of World Series

Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 3 of World Series

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game three was originally scheduled to be played Monday night but due to rain, it was postponed to Tuesday. Lance McCullers Jr. and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game three was originally scheduled to be played Monday night but due to rain, it was postponed to Tuesday. Lance McCullers Jr. and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

Game three was originally scheduled to be played Monday night. Due to rain, it was postponed to Tuesday.

The Astros will give the ball to starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Tuesday night. The Phillies will pitch Ranger Suarez.

The World Series is tied 1-1, entering Tuesday.

Game three, game four, and game five will all be played in Philadelphia Tuesday through Thursday. If a game six and/or game seven are necessary, both games would be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday night's game will be the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since game five of the 2009 World Series, when Chase Utley hit a pair of home runs, tying Reggie Jackson's record for home runs in a single World Series. The Yankees would go on to win the World Series in six games.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH David Hensley .345/.441/1.027

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, .227 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

SP Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

Check out our full World Series preview with 2008 World Series champion and former Philly, Kyle Kendrick!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19336553_168388303_lowres
News

Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 3 of World Series

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19271317_168388303_lowres
News

Phillies' Ranger Suarez to Start Game 3 Tuesday, Aaron Nola to Pitch Game 4

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19315563_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Justin Verlander Flips Off Phillies Fans Before Game 3 Monday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19327823_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce World Series Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_10265679_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago White Sox Expected to Announce Pedro Grifol as Next Manager

By Jack Vita
USATSI_14857183
News

Marlins, Pitching Coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. Agree To New Deal

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19260546_168388303_lowres
News

Astros' Pitching Plans: McCullers Game 3, Javier Game 4, Verlander Game 5

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19336978_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: Updated World Series Schedule After Game 3 Postponement

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19336810_168388303_lowres
News

Game 3 of World Series Postponed to Tuesday, Changes Made to World Series Schedule

By Jack Vita