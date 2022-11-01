Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 3 of World Series

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game three of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

Game three was originally scheduled to be played Monday night. Due to rain, it was postponed to Tuesday.

The Astros will give the ball to starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Tuesday night. The Phillies will pitch Ranger Suarez.

The World Series is tied 1-1, entering Tuesday.

Game three, game four, and game five will all be played in Philadelphia Tuesday through Thursday. If a game six and/or game seven are necessary, both games would be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday night's game will be the first World Series game played in Philadelphia since game five of the 2009 World Series, when Chase Utley hit a pair of home runs, tying Reggie Jackson's record for home runs in a single World Series. The Yankees would go on to win the World Series in six games.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) LF Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) DH David Hensley .345/.441/1.027

8) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

9) C Martin Maldonado .186/.248/.600

SP Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, .227 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

SP Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

