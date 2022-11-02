Skip to main content
Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game four of the World Series Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Cristian Javier and Aaron Nola will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups Wednesday afternoon for game four of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET Wednesday night.

The Astros will give the ball to starting pitcher Cristian Javier Wednesday night. The Phillies will pitch Aaron Nola.

The Phillies took a 2-1 World Series lead Tuesday night, hitting five home runs off Lance McCullers Jr. and shutting out the Astros 7-0 at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are now 6-0 at home this postseason.

Here's how the Astros will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Jose Altuve .300/.387/.920

2) SS Jeremy Pena .253/.289/.715

3) DH Yordan Alvarez .306/.406/1.019

4) 3B Alex Bregman .259/.366/.820

5) RF Kyle Tucker .257/.330/.808

6) 1B Yuli Gurriel .242/.288/.648

7) C Christian Vazquez .274/.315/.714

8) LF Aledmys Diaz .243/.287/.691

9) CF Chas McCormick .245/.332/.739

SP Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

SP Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 4 of World Series

By Jack Vita

