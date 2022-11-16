Philadelphia Phillies Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospect Johan Rojas. Rojas will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Phillies have 37 players on their 40-man roster, with three open roster spots. The Phillies can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Phillies have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Jose Alvarado

Andrew Bellatti

Connor Brogdon

Sam Coonrod (Minors)

Seranthony Dominguez

Bailey Falter (Minors)

James McArthur

Francisco Morales (Minors)

Nick Nelson

Vinny Nittoli (Minors)

Aaron Nola

Luis Ortiz

Michael Plassmeyer (Minors)

Cristopher Sanchez (Minors)

Tayler Scott (Minors)

Ranger Suarez

Andrew Vasquez

Zack Wheeler

Catchers

Rafael Marchan (Minors)

J.T. Realmuto

Donny Sands (Minors)

Garrett Stubbs

Infielders

Alec Bohm

Dalton Guthrie (Minors)

Darick Hall (Minors)

Rhys Hoskins

Edmundo Sosa

Bryson Stott

Outfielders

Nick Castellanos

Brandon Marsh

Nick Maton

Simon Muzziotti

Jhailyn Ortiz (Minors)

Johan Rojas

Kyle Schwarber

Matt Vierling

Designated Hitter

Bryce Harper

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.