Philadelphia Phillies Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospect Johan Rojas. Rojas will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Phillies have 37 players on their 40-man roster, with three open roster spots. The Phillies can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Phillies have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Jose Alvarado
Andrew Bellatti
Connor Brogdon
Sam Coonrod (Minors)
Seranthony Dominguez
Bailey Falter (Minors)
James McArthur
Francisco Morales (Minors)
Nick Nelson
Vinny Nittoli (Minors)
Aaron Nola
Luis Ortiz
Michael Plassmeyer (Minors)
Cristopher Sanchez (Minors)
Tayler Scott (Minors)
Ranger Suarez
Andrew Vasquez
Zack Wheeler
Catchers
Rafael Marchan (Minors)
J.T. Realmuto
Donny Sands (Minors)
Garrett Stubbs
Infielders
Alec Bohm
Dalton Guthrie (Minors)
Darick Hall (Minors)
Rhys Hoskins
Edmundo Sosa
Bryson Stott
Outfielders
Nick Castellanos
Brandon Marsh
Nick Maton
Simon Muzziotti
Jhailyn Ortiz (Minors)
Johan Rojas
Kyle Schwarber
Matt Vierling
Designated Hitter
Bryce Harper
