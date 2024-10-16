Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Drops Super Agent, Will Represent Himself Moving Forward
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos has dropped super agent Scott Boras at the outset of this offseason.
Multiple people noted the change on social media, adding that Castellanos will be representing himself moving forward.
It's unclear why Castellanos has made this switch, especially considering he's not in a situation to be looking for a contract this offseason. Castellanos signed a five-year, $100 million deal before the 2022 season and still has two years left. Perhaps he had some kind of falling out with Boras or perhaps he just wants to learn things himself, but that information is not known at this time.
The decision to drop Boras follows a tumultuous 2024 offseason for the agent. Boras was unable to secure lucrative long-term deals for pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell, with both pitchers having to take short-term deals. Both players also dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness as a result of their late signings. Montgomery also dropped Boras as an agent.
The 32-year-old Castellanos hit .254 this season for the Phillies, who won the National League East. He also popped 23 home runs and registered 154 hits.
A 12-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds and Phillies, Castellanos is a lifetime .274 hitter and a two-time All-Star. He won a Silver Slugger Award back in 2021 and has received MVP votes in two different seasons.
The Phillies were just eliminated by the New York Mets in the National League Division Series. They had been to the World Series and NLCS in the two seasons prior.
