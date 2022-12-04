Pirates Listening in on Trade Offers After Bryan Reynolds Requests Trade

The Pittsburgh Pirates are receiving trade offers for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Earlier Saturday, Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey reported that Bryan Reynolds had requested the club to trade him.

Nightengale did not specify which teams have called about Reynolds, but he did note that the Pirates' asking price is rather high.

Reynolds, 27, is under club control through 2025. He is owed $6.75 million in 2023.

Reynolds has a career slash line of .281/.361/.842 with 74 home runs and 239 RBI, since making his big league debut in 2019.

The Pirates received Reynolds and Kyle Crick, along with $500,000 of international bonus slot money from the San Fransisco Giants in exchange for Andrew McCutchen and cash considerations.

