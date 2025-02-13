Pittsburgh Pirates Ace Paul Skenes Projected to Make History in 2025 Season
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is projected to do something not seen in the last 40 years of baseball history this season.
Paul Skenes is projected to lead MLB in both ERA (among qualified) & strikeouts
At 23 years & 122 days on the final day of the regular season, he’d be the 2nd-youngest to lead MLB in both since ERA official in AL+NL, older than only:
1985 Dwight Gooden: 20y, 324d
Skenes is heading into 2025 as the most-hyped pitcher in baseball, trying to follow up on his electric rookie season.
Skenes finished his rookie year at 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in just 133.0 innings and looked every bit the part of an ace moving into 2025. The former No. 1 pick in the draft (2023), Skenes made his major league debut in early May after just a handful of minor league starts. With Skenes and Jared Jones, the Pirates and their fans finally look to have some optimism moving forward.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and his power "splinker," Skenes also earned the start for the National League in the All-Star Game. In addition to winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award, Skenes was also a finalist for the National League Cy Young.
As long as he stays healthy, he'll be a favorite to win the Cy Young Award this season.
The Pirates finished last in the National League Central, but with a full season of Skenes, they hope to contend for a playoff spot.
