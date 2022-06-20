Skip to main content
Pirates' Jack Suwinski Hits Walk-Off Homer in Three-Homer Game

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is the first rookie in MLB history to record a three-home run game and hit a walk-off homer in the same game as the Pirates defeated the San Francisco Giants, 4-3 on Sunday.

What a day it was for Pittsburgh Pirates fans as not only did the news come out about the team promoting highly touted prospect Oneil Cruz, but saw some history in the making as well at PNC Park. 

Sunday was Father's Day, and boy did Pirates rookie Jack Suwinski deliver quite the Father's Day present for his dad.

Suwinski became the latest player in franchise history to record a three-homer game, hitting three solo home runs. 

He also hit a walk-off homer in the ninth inning to give the Pirates a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants, becoming the first rookie in MLB history to hit three home runs, including a walk-off homer in the same game.

Two of his three home runs traveled exactly 367 feet with an average exit velocity of 97.1 MPH between the two. 

That included his ninth-inning blast, which left the ballpark at 95.8 MPH, one of the slowest exit velocities to result in a home run in 2022.

His furthest home run of the day was the furthest-hit ball of the day with the third-highest exit velocity, a 106.7 MPH, 415-foot shot hit off Giants reliever Sam Long in the sixth inning.

Nearly 1,150 feet of home runs in one day is quite the feat, ending it with a mosh pit at home plate and an embrace with his father.

Suwinski now has 11 home runs on the year, tying Bryan Reynolds for the team lead in home runs. He's also hitting .286 in his last seven games with a 1.000+ OPS, a good sign moving forward for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh was able to salvage Sunday's series finale and will finish up their home stand with a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs that begins on Monday.

