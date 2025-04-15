Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Makes Incredible History with Battery Mate Henry Davis
The Pittsburgh Pirates walloped the Washington Nationals 10-3 on Monday night, moving to 6-11 on the year in the process. The Nationals dropped to 6-10.
Though he was backed by an elite offensive performance, the story was Paul Skenes, as is usually the case when he pitches.
The former No. 1 pick in the draft (2023), Skenes went 6.0 innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits. He walked none and struck out six.
He improved his overall record to 2-1 and his ERA stands at 2.96.
Just recalled from the minor leagues, catcher Henry Davis entered the game in the bottom of the first inning because of injury, creating some unique baseball history for the Pirates.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Henry Davis and Paul Skenes are the first-ever battery of No. 1 overall draft picks
While Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2024, things haven't gone as smoothly for Davis in the big leagues.
The 25-year-old Davis got just 104 at-bats at the big-league level last season and dealt with a hand injury. Drafted No. 1 overall in 2021 out of Louisville, Davis has played 99 games over the previous two years, hitting just .191 with eight homers and 29 RBI.
He's fared better in the minor leagues, hitting .290 with 38 homers and 126 RBIs. He was hitting .286 through 28 at-bats this season down on the farm.
The Pirates will be back in action on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET as Mitch Keller pitches against Jake Irvin.
