Pittsburgh Pirates Slugger Makes Rare Team History in Shutout Victory on Thursday

The Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 on Thursday to improve to 8-12 on the season. The only run? A leadoff homer from Oneil Cruz.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) gestures as he circles the bases on a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park on April 17. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Pittsburgh Pirates star Oneil Cruz made some rare team history on Thursday afternoon as the Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 1-0 at PNC Park.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Leadoff homer in 1-0 win, Pirates since 1900:

Today Oneil Cruz
9/14/93 Carlos Garcia

31st instance MLB-wide in span

Cruz, 26, connected on his fourth homer of the year to go along with 10 RBis and nine stolen bases. He's hitting just .228 but has posted a .352 on-base percentage.

The Pirates improved to 8-12 in the win, but are still in last place in the National League Central. The Nationals are 7-12 and in fourth place in the National League East, only ahead of the disappointing Atlanta Braves.

A five-year veteran, Cruz is a .248 career hitter with 44 homers and 44 stolen bases. He missed almost the entire 2023 season after suffering a gruesome broken ankle in the first two weeks of the season.

Veteran Andrew Heaney earned the win on the mound, going 7.1 innings and giving up just five hits. He walked two and struck out four and now owns a 2.13 ERA. He's 1-1.

A 12-year veteran, he's played for the Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and Pirates.

Trevor Williams was the tough-luck loser for the Nationals, going 5.0 innings and giving up just the one run on three hits. He's 1-2 on the year.

The Pirates will host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

