Popular Barstool Sports Personality Roasted After Mets-Dodgers Post on "X"
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the New York Mets 8-0 at Citi Field in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. With the win, the Dodgers are now up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. They are just two wins away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2020. The Mets are two losses away from seeing their miracle season end.
While the game itself was excruciating for Mets fans who saw their team lose, it was also tough for noted Mets fan Kevin Clancy of Barstool Sports. The famed "KFC Barstool" posted a viral bad take ahead of the game, which earned him an internet roasting after the fact.
Citi Field is gonna be LOUD & COLD. Ohtani ain’t gonna be ready for either of those things. Gonna be windy and like 45 degrees in the late innings with some absolute LUNATICS in his face. This ain’t LA! This ain’t San Diego!
Ohtani went 1-for-4 in the game but the one hit was a moonshot home run in the eighth inning that put the game out of reach. While the temperature was certainly chilly and the fans were certainly raucous, it didn't affect the Dodgers in the slightest, who threw their fourth shutout of the playoffs.
As for the responses to Clancy? They were as you'd expect:
The Mets and Dodgers will resume their series on Thursday night for Game 4, also at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET as Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) pitches against Jose Quintana (Mets).
