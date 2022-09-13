Rawlings Finally Introduces A Gold Glove Award For Utility Players

Skip to main content
Rawlings made a long-overdue announcement Tuesday, stating that Gold Gloves will be awarded to utility players from the American and National Leagues moving forward.

The decision, effective this season, means 10 Gold Gloves will be awarded in each league: one for all nine defensive positions, including pitcher, and one for players who are not bound to one spot on the diamond.

“We’re thrilled to finally introduce a Rawlings Gold Glove Award that recognizes players with the superior defensive ability to play multiple positions,” Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings, said in a statement, per The Athletic. “Utility players are some of the most versatile athletes you’ll see on the field, and it’s time for them to be rewarded for their tremendous defense, alongside position players.”

It is not yet known what criteria will be considered for the utility Gold Glove Awards. Traditional infielders and outfielders must log at least 713 innings in the field through their team’s 141st game in order to qualify for the award at their position. Pitchers, meanwhile, have to pitch in 141 frames during their teams’ first 141 games, while catchers must appear in a minimum of 71 of the first 141 games.

While qualifications for utility players remain a mystery, news of a new Gold Glove for such defenders made at least one major league manager happy on Tuesday.

"What a great idea," Mets skipper Buck Showalter told reporters. He insisted that another new Gold Glove should be created for fourth outfielders, too. "Can't win without 'em. Can't win without a utility infielder.

"It's a great recognition. It is. It should be on the All-Star team, really. It is a position. Try winning without 'em."

Showalter manages two players, Luis Guillorme and Jeff McNeil, who could contend for the utility award, depending on the requirements. Rawlings is set to announce the Gold Glove finalists on Nov. 3. The winners will be revealed on Nov. 8.

