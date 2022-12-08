Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Xander Bogaerts Departure

Wednesday night, the San Diego Padres agreed to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts becomes the latest Boston Red Sox star to depart from the organization, less than three years after the club traded superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.

The Red Sox are losing a key bat in their lineup, for 2023. The club signed Trevor Story as a free agent last winter. Boston moved Story over to second base. Manager Alex Cora could move Story back to his natural position of shortstop, following Bogaerts' departure, or he could keep Story at second, and play Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez at short.

Earlier Wednesday, the club signed Japanese free agent outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $85 million deal. Yoshida will likely line up as the club's regular left fielder.

As of Dec. 8, here's a look at our projected starting lineup for the Red Sox in 2023, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Reese McGuire .269/.307/.677

1B Eric Hosmer .268/.334/.716

2B Trevor Story .238/.303/.737

3B Rafael Devers .295/.358/.879

SS Christian Arroyo .286/.322/.736

LF Masataka Yoshida (Rookie)

CF Enrique Hernandez .222/.291/.629

RF Alex Verdugo .280/.328/.732

DH Triston Casas .197/.358/.766

