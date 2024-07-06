Red Sox Do Something Not Done in Last 115 Years of Team History in Win Over Yankees
The Boston Red Sox came-from-behind to beat the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The Sox won 5-3 in 10 innings thanks to a ninth-inning rally that saw Masataka Yoshida hit a home run of Yankees' closer Clay Holmes with two outs and two strikes on him.
That blast tied the game at 3-3 and helped the Red Sox do something they haven't done since the early 1900s.
Per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald on social media:
Crazy stat from today's Red Sox game notes:
Last night was the first time in at least the last 115 years that the Red Sox won a road game against the Yankees in which they trailed by multiple runs with 2 outs in the 9th inning.
it was another great win for Boston, who is now a season-high nine games over .500 at 48-39 on the year. As a result of a great three-week stretch, Boston is now sitting in the third wild card spot in the American League. They are only 4.5 games back of the Yankees for the top spot however.
There are questions about ownerships commitment to the organization and financial restrictions, but the Red Sox certainly look like a team that is worth investing in at the trade deadline.
The game-tying home run was also a great moment for Yoshida, who has had a down year after a solid debut season in 2023. He's hitting .259 with just three home runs and also spent a rather lengthy time on the injured list with a hand issue.
