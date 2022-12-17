Skip to main content

REPORT: Kansas City Royals Want to Re-Sign Zack Greinke

The Kansas City Royals want to re-sign 39-year-old Zack Greinke, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Greinke pitched for the Brewers, Los Angeles Angels on Anaheim, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros in between stints with Kansas City.
Greinke, the 2009 American League Cy Young and a six-time All-Star, returned to the Royals in 2022, nearly ten years after the club traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Greinke posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 26 starts and 137 innings pitched.

According to Rosenthal, Greinke would like to return to Kansas City, but 'will not want to sign for less than he believes he is worth.' Greinke signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Royals last winter.

Greinke pitched for the Brewers, Los Angeles Angels on Anaheim, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros in between stints with Kansas City. He has won 223 games and has a career 3.42 ERA.

