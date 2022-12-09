REPORT: New York Mets Zeroing in on Japanese Pitcher Kodai Senga

After agreeing to terms with free agents Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander, the New York Mets have shifted their focus to recruiting Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga to the club, MLB insider Andy Martino reports.

According to Martino, the Mets want Sengai 'badly.'

Earlier in the week, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that six teams were in the mix for Senga: the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and the Mets.

In 11 professional seasons in Japan, Senga has a career record of 104-51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 2.92 Strikeouts to Walks ratio over 1,340.2 innings and 275 games.

Senga throws a number of pitches, but is best known for his forkball and his mid-90s fastball. His fork ball has been nicknamed 'The Ghost Fork' in Japan. Senga also throws a cutter and a slider.

Senga is a proper free agent, and not subject to posting fees, unlike outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

