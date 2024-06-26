Rookie Joins the Likes of Mark McGwire in Oakland Athletics History

Armando Alvarez is the 6th A’s player with 3+ hits in the game where he got his first career hit, last 50 seasons, joining:



4/8/15 Mark Canha

6/8/11 Jemile Weeks

6/9/06 Mike Rouse

9/3/97 Ben Grieve

8/24/86 Mark McGwire



h/t @EliasSports