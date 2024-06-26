Rookie Joins the Likes of Mark McGwire in Oakland Athletics History
The Oakland Athletics fell to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night but the 7-5 loss was certainly a special night for A's rookie Armando Alvarez.
The third baseman picked up his first career hit as part of a 3-for-4 night. It was just the second major league game of his career.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Alvarez also joined some rare A's history:
Armando Alvarez is the 6th A’s player with 3+ hits in the game where he got his first career hit, last 50 seasons, joining:
4/8/15 Mark Canha
6/8/11 Jemile Weeks
6/9/06 Mike Rouse
9/3/97 Ben Grieve
8/24/86 Mark McGwire
h/t @EliasSports
If it hasn't been done in nearly a decade, and you were able to join Mark McGwire in team history, then you've done something pretty solid. Alvarez is 29 years old and was drafted by the Yankees in 2016 out of Eastern Kentucky. Over eight minor league seasons, he's a career .270 hitter. He's hitting .311 for Triple-A Las Vegas this year.
Alvarez is not in the A's Top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com.
As for the rest of the game, the A's put together nine hits but were undone by a five-run Angels' third-inning. With the loss, the A's are now 29-53 while the Angels moved to 32-46 after the win.
Both teams are destined to finish fourth and fifth in the American League West, it's just a question of what order.
The two teams will play on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:07 p.m. ET. Joey Estes pitches for the A's while Roansy Contreras gets the ball for the A's.
