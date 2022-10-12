Skip to main content
San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 2 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will line up for game two of the National League Division Series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw will each take the mound. The Dodgers lead the NLDS 1-0.
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will line up for game two of the National League Division Series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw will each take the mound. The Dodgers lead the NLDS 1-0.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Wednesday afternoon for game two of the National League Division Series, set to start at 8:37 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Dodgers took game one 5-3 Tuesday night. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0.

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

P Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA)

Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918

4) C Will Smith .260/.343/.808

5) 3B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713

6) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

7) 2B Gavin Lux .276/.346/.745

8) LF Trayce Thompson .268/.364/.901

9) CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654

P Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA)

The Padres may have lost game one, but if they are able to steal game two on the road, they'll head back to San Diego in a good position, with two home games Friday and Saturday.

The Dodgers have the opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead Wednesday, and clinch another series win over their division rival Friday.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

