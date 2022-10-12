San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 2 Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Wednesday afternoon for game two of the National League Division Series, set to start at 8:37 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Dodgers took game one 5-3 Tuesday night. The Dodgers lead the series 1-0.

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

P Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA)

Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918

4) C Will Smith .260/.343/.808

5) 3B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713

6) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

7) 2B Gavin Lux .276/.346/.745

8) LF Trayce Thompson .268/.364/.901

9) CF Cody Bellinger .210/.265/.654

P Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA)

The Padres may have lost game one, but if they are able to steal game two on the road, they'll head back to San Diego in a good position, with two home games Friday and Saturday.

The Dodgers have the opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead Wednesday, and clinch another series win over their division rival Friday.

