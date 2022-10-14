San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Friday afternoon for game three of the National League Division Series, set to start at 8:37 p.m. ET on FS1.

After playing the series' first two games in Los Angeles, the NLDS is tied 1-1, moving to San Diego Friday.

Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918

4) DH Will Smith .260/.343/.808

5) 2B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713

6) 3B Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

7) LF Chris Taylor .221/.304/.677

8) CF Trayce Thompson .256/.353/.860

9) C Austin Barnes .212/.324/.704

P Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA)

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Josh Bell .266/.362/.784

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

P Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA)

The winner of game three will take a 2-1 series lead. Game four will be played in San Diego Saturday. If a game five is necessary, it will be played in Los Angeles on Sunday.

