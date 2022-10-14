San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will line up for game three of the National League Division Series Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Blake Snell and Tony Gonsolin will each take the mound. The NLDS is tied 1-1.
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will line up for game three of the National League Division Series Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Blake Snell and Tony Gonsolin will each take the mound. The NLDS is tied 1-1.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Friday afternoon for game three of the National League Division Series, set to start at 8:37 p.m. ET on FS1.

After playing the series' first two games in Los Angeles, the NLDS is tied 1-1, moving to San Diego Friday.

Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918

4) DH Will Smith .260/.343/.808

5) 2B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713

6) 3B Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

7) LF Chris Taylor .221/.304/.677

8) CF Trayce Thompson .256/.353/.860

9) C Austin Barnes .212/.324/.704

P Tony Gonsolin (16-1, 2.14 ERA)

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Josh Bell .266/.362/.784

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

P Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA)

The winner of game three will take a 2-1 series lead. Game four will be played in San Diego Saturday. If a game five is necessary, it will be played in Los Angeles on Sunday.

