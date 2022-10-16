San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will line up for game four of the National League Division Series Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Joe Musgrove and Tyler Anderson will each take the mound. The Padres lead the NLDS 2-1.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game four of the National League Division Series, set to start at 9:37 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Padres lead the NLDS 2-1.

Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918

4) C Will Smith .260/.343/.808

5) 3B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713

6) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

7) CF Trayce Thompson .256/.353/.860

8) LF Chris Taylor .221/.304/.677

9) C Austin Barnes .212/.324/.704

SP Tyler Anderson (15-5, 2.57)

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

SP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA)

The Padres have a chance to clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 1998. A win Saturday would do the trick.

The Dodgers need a win Saturday in order to force a game five Sunday in Los Angeles.

