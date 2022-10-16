San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game four of the National League Division Series, set to start at 9:37 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Padres lead the NLDS 2-1.

Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873

2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809

3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918

4) C Will Smith .260/.343/.808

5) 3B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713

6) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788

7) CF Trayce Thompson .256/.353/.860

8) LF Chris Taylor .221/.304/.677

9) C Austin Barnes .212/.324/.704

SP Tyler Anderson (15-5, 2.57)

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

SP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA)

The Padres have a chance to clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 1998. A win Saturday would do the trick.

The Dodgers need a win Saturday in order to force a game five Sunday in Los Angeles.

