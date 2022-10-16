San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 4 Starting Lineups
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres announced their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game four of the National League Division Series, set to start at 9:37 p.m. ET on FS1.
The Padres lead the NLDS 2-1.
Here's how the Dodgers will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):
1) RF Mookie Betts .269/.340/.873
2) SS Trea Turner .298/.343/.809
3) 1B Freddie Freeman .325/.407/.918
4) C Will Smith .260/.343/.808
5) 3B Max Muncy .196/.329/.713
6) DH Justin Turner .278/.350/.788
7) CF Trayce Thompson .256/.353/.860
8) LF Chris Taylor .221/.304/.677
9) C Austin Barnes .212/.324/.704
SP Tyler Anderson (15-5, 2.57)
Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):
1) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708
2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853
3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897
4) DH Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813
5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722
6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713
7) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722
8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625
9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650
SP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA)
The Padres have a chance to clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 1998. A win Saturday would do the trick.
The Dodgers need a win Saturday in order to force a game five Sunday in Los Angeles.
