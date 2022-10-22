San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLCS Game 4 Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies lead the NLCS 2-1. Mike Clevinger and Bailey Falter will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups on Saturday afternoon for game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

With their 4-2 game three victory Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies took a 2-1 lead over the Padres.

The Padres would like to even the series 2-2 Saturday night, while the Phillies hope to take a 3-1 lead.

Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the Padres, while Phillies manager Rob Thomson will give the ball to 25-year-old Bailey Falter.

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Josh Bell .266/.362/.784

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

7) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

SP Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .288/.319/.773

SP Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.86 ERA)

