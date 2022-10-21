San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 3 Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the National League Championship Series Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The NLCS is tied 1-1. Joe Musgrove and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies released their starting lineups on Friday afternoon for game three of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 7:37 p.m. ET.

After the Phillies took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday, the Padres tied the NLCS 1-1 with their 8-5 game two win Wednesday at Petco Park.

The next three games will all be played in Philadelphia, Friday through Sunday.

Joe Musgrove will take the mound for the Padres, as the Phillies give the ball to Ranger Suarez.

Here's how the Padres will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) SS Ha-Seong Kim .251/.325/.708

2) RF Juan Soto .242/.401/.853

3) 3B Manny Machado .298/.366/.897

4) DH Brandon Drury .263/.320/.813

5) 2B Jake Cronenworth .239/.332/.722

6) 1B Wil Myers .261/.315/.713

7) LF Jurickson Profar .243/.331/.722

8) CF Trent Grisham .184/.284/.625

9) C Austin Nola .251/.321/.650

SP Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .288/.319/.773

SP Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA)

USATSI_19261622_168388303_lowres
