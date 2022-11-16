San Diego Padres Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the San Diego Padres added a minor league player to their 40-man roster.
The Padres added left-handed pitcher Tom Cosgrove to their 40-man roster. Musgrove will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Padres have 33 players on their 40-man roster, with seven open roster spots. The Padres can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Padres have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Pedro Avila
Michel Baez
Jose Castillo
Efrain Contreras
Tom Cosgrove
Nabil Crismatt
Yu Darvish
Angel Felipe
Luis Garcia
Jay Groome
Josh Hader
Tim Hill
Ray Kerr
Reiss Knehr
Adrian Morejon
Joe Musgrove
Drew Pomeranz
Blake Snell
Ryan Weathers
Steven Wilson
Catchers
Jorge Alfaro
Luis Campusano
Austin Nola
Brett Sullivan
Infielders
Matthew Batten
Jake Cronenworth
Brandon Dixon
Ha-Seong Kim
Manny Machado
Eguy Rosario
Outfielders
Jose Azocar
Trent Grisham
Juan Soto
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.