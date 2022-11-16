Skip to main content
San Diego Padres Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

San Diego Padres Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The San Diego Padres have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Padres have 33 players on their 40-man roster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The San Diego Padres have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Padres have 33 players on their 40-man roster.

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the San Diego Padres added a minor league player to their 40-man roster.

The Padres added left-handed pitcher Tom Cosgrove to their 40-man roster. Musgrove will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Padres have 33 players on their 40-man roster, with seven open roster spots. The Padres can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Padres have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Pedro Avila

Michel Baez

Jose Castillo

Efrain Contreras

Tom Cosgrove

Nabil Crismatt

Yu Darvish

Angel Felipe

Luis Garcia

Jay Groome

Josh Hader

Tim Hill

Ray Kerr

Reiss Knehr

Adrian Morejon

Joe Musgrove

Drew Pomeranz

Blake Snell

Ryan Weathers

Steven Wilson

Catchers

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Austin Nola

Brett Sullivan

Infielders

Matthew Batten

Jake Cronenworth

Brandon Dixon

Ha-Seong Kim

Manny Machado

Eguy Rosario

Outfielders

Jose Azocar

Trent Grisham

Juan Soto

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_18753945_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19159645_168388303_lowres
News

Detroit Tigers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19147190_168388303_lowres
News

Kansas City Royals Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19223359_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Twins Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19241557_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Guardians Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_17922744_168388303_lowres
News

Pittsburgh Pirates Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19177532_168388303_lowres
News

Cincinnati Reds Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19353837
News

Justin Verlander In Search Of Max Scherzer-Type Contract

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19181318_168388303_lowres
News

Milwaukee Brewers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita