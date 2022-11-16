San Diego Padres Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the San Diego Padres added a minor league player to their 40-man roster.

The Padres added left-handed pitcher Tom Cosgrove to their 40-man roster. Musgrove will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Padres have 33 players on their 40-man roster, with seven open roster spots. The Padres can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Padres have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Pedro Avila

Michel Baez

Jose Castillo

Efrain Contreras

Tom Cosgrove

Nabil Crismatt

Yu Darvish

Angel Felipe

Luis Garcia

Jay Groome

Josh Hader

Tim Hill

Ray Kerr

Reiss Knehr

Adrian Morejon

Joe Musgrove

Drew Pomeranz

Blake Snell

Ryan Weathers

Steven Wilson

Catchers

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Austin Nola

Brett Sullivan

Infielders

Matthew Batten

Jake Cronenworth

Brandon Dixon

Ha-Seong Kim

Manny Machado

Eguy Rosario

Outfielders

Jose Azocar

Trent Grisham

Juan Soto

