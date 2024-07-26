San Diego Padres' Star Makes History as Result of No-Hitter
The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 3-0 on Thursday afternoon as right-hander Dylan Cease tossed the second no-hitter in franchise history. He joins Joe Musgrove as the only Padres pitchers to throw a no-hitter.
Cease surrendered three walks and had nine strikeouts. After being acquired in an offseason trade from the Chicago White Sox, Cease is now 10-8 with a 3.50 ERA.
While the no-hitter itself was historic, Cease is on a historic run unlike anything we've seen in the last 123 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Dylan Cease is the first pitcher since at least 1901 to go 6+ innings and allow 0 or 1 hit in 3 straight outings
he allowed 1 hit in each of the first two…today? NONE
The 28-year-old Cease has struck out a whopping 168 batters in 131.0 innings for the Padres and is a major reason why they are currently hanging onto the third and final wild card spot in the National League. San Diego is 55-50 and leads the St. Louis Cardinals by 0.5 games for that final spot. They are seeking a return trip to the playoffs in 2024 after missing out in 2023.
Cease is in the sixth year of his career with the White Sox and Padres. A former All-Star and Cy Young finalist, he's 53-43 lifetime with a 3.78 ERA. If the Padres are to make the playoffs this year, he'll represent the top of a very formidable playoff rotation that includes Musgrove (if healthy), Yu Darvish (if back from the restricted list) and Michael King.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.