San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Making MLB History in NLDS

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 17 total bases in the NLDS and no strikeouts



only 4 players have finished a postseason series with that many TB & 0 K:



1993 WS Paul Molitor (24 TB)

1959 WS Ted Kluszewski (19)

1928 WS Lou Gehrig (19)

2005 ALDS Bengie Molina (17)