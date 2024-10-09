San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Making MLB History in NLDS
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers boasted two of the best offenses in the MLB going into the 2024 postseason.
And so far in a National League Divisional Series between the two National League West foes, it's been the Padres that have owned the advantage over the Dodgers.
San Diego leads the best-of-five NLDS two games to one over Los Angeles after winning 6-5 on Tuesday.
The Padres are averaging six runs a game in the playoffs and seven runs a game in the NLDS. And a lot of that is due to franchise star Fernando Tatis Jr., who's joined an exclusive list of players in the process.
Tatis Jr. has batted .500 (6-for-12) with three home runs and five RBIs through three games in the NLDS entering Wednesday. But more impressive than just the raw numbers is the fact that Tatis Jr. hasn't struck out in three postseason games against the Dodgers.
According to a tweet from Sarah Langs on "X" (@SlangsOnSports), Tatis Jr. has 17 total bases to go with his zero strikeouts. There's only four players in the history of the MLB that have that many turned bases and no strikeouts in a playoff series.
Those players are Paul Molitor (24 TB, 1993 World Series), Ted Kluszeweski (19 TB, 1959 World Series), Lou Gherig (19 TB, 1928 World Series) and Bengie Molina (17 TB, 2005 ALDS).
If San Diego wins Wednesday's game against Los Angeles, they it will punch their ticket to the National League Championship series. And if Tatis Jr. continues at the pace he's currently on, he'll rise up further on that impressive list.
