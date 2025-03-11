San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Made Personal History on Monday
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a massive home run off Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene on Monday as part of Cactus League action at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
For Tatis, it was his first home run of the spring and it came on a 99.4 MPH fastball. That blast made some personal history for Tatis, who has never homered off a faster pitch in a regular season or postseason game.
Per MLB.com:
Indeed, Tatis’ first homer of the spring was a hugely impressive one. He’s never homered against a harder pitch in the regular season or postseason. Only once before had he homered on a pitch harder than 98 mph -- last September against Houston’s Kaleb Ort.
One of the most talented young players in baseball, the 26-year-old Tatis hit .276 last season with 21 homers in 102 games. He added 49 RBI and 11 stolen bases as the Padres advanced to the NLDS, where they lost against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A five-year veteran, Tatis is already a two-time All-Star. He led the National League in homers (42) back in 2021 and is a .279 lifetime hitter. Unfortunately, it's not all good, as he was suspended in 2022 for PEDs and did not play that entire season because of the suspension and injuries.
The Padres enter the season as one of the better rosters in the National League and though they appear to be behind the Dodgers once again, they should challenge them in the National League West.
The regular season begins March 27.
