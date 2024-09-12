San Diego Padres Third Baseman Manny Machado Comments on History-Making Home Run
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has been chasing history all season.
Going into the year, Machado had 138 career home runs with San Diego. He needed 25 to tie Nate Colbert's record for the most in franchise history (163) and 26 to stand all all alone for the most homers in the 55-year history of the Padres.
Machado hit number 26 during Tuesday's 7-3 win against the Seattle Mariners to give him his 164th career homer in his sixth year wearing a San Diego uniform.
When Machado was asked about his franchise-setting homer after Tuesday's game, he initially talked about what the homer meant for the team's win rather than what it meant for him personally.
"(It was) huge. Especially in that situation in the game," Machado said. "Gave us the lead there, gave us a nice little cushion. It was a special moment there, for sure, that I'll never forget. ... (I was) just trying to protect. Get the guy over. No outs, (Jackson) Profar led the inning off with a double. So, trying to get him over especially after two strikes and some good sliders out and away."
Machado has had at least 26 home runs in every single full season he's had with the Padres. The one season he didn't hit that mark, he had 16 homers in 60 games played. Machado has hit that mark in 11 of his 15 years in his major leagues dating back to his stints with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers.
On top of his history-making home run, Machado was also named San Diego's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award earlier in the week. The award is given out to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field," according to MLB.com
"Even just being mentioned in the same category as him, it's a blessing. It's truly an honor," Machado said. "Hopefully we continue to grow and help this game grow and make an impact like (Clemente) wanted it to. It's definitely a true honor to be even named a nominee."
Machado is hitting .276 this season with his 26 home runs and 94 RBIs entering Wednesday.
Machado is on contract with San Diego through 2033. By the end of his career, there likely won't be any question who the greatest hitter in Padres history is. If there's still any question at all.
