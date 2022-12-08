Skip to main content
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Mitch Haniger

San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Mitch Haniger

The San Francisco Giants missed out on acquiring free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but managed to sign right fielder and designated hitter Mitch Haniger to a three-year, $43.5 million contract earlier this week. After adding Haniger, here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Though the Giants failed to sign Judge, they did add a solid outfielder to their lineup in the form of Haniger.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Giants, as of Dec. 8, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Joey Bart .215/.296/.660

1B J.D. Davis .248/.340/.758

2B Thairo Estrada .260/.322/.722

3B Wilmer Flores .229/.316/.710

SS Brandon Crawford .231/.308/.652

LF Joc Pederson .274/.353/.874

CF Mike Yastrzemski .214/.305/.697

RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.736

DH Tommy La Stella .239/.282/.632

Of course, Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been known to platoon a number of players to create favorable lefty-righty and righty-lefty matchups for his hitters, so expect this lineup to change quite a bit.

After missing out on Judge, the Giants could pursue a star shortstop through free agency instead. Their offseason is far from over.

USATSI_19011110_168388303_lowres
