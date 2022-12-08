San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Mitch Haniger
The San Francisco Giants missed out on signing free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but managed to sign right fielder and designated hitter Mitch Haniger to a three-year, $43.5 million contract earlier this week.
Though the Giants failed to sign Judge, they did add a solid outfielder to their lineup in the form of Haniger.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Giants, as of Dec. 8, featuring 2022 slash lines:
C Joey Bart .215/.296/.660
1B J.D. Davis .248/.340/.758
2B Thairo Estrada .260/.322/.722
3B Wilmer Flores .229/.316/.710
SS Brandon Crawford .231/.308/.652
LF Joc Pederson .274/.353/.874
CF Mike Yastrzemski .214/.305/.697
RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.736
DH Tommy La Stella .239/.282/.632
Of course, Giants manager Gabe Kapler has been known to platoon a number of players to create favorable lefty-righty and righty-lefty matchups for his hitters, so expect this lineup to change quite a bit.
After missing out on Judge, the Giants could pursue a star shortstop through free agency instead. Their offseason is far from over.
