San Francisco Giants Elite Early Season Play Leads Them into History Books
The San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Philles 10-4 on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park to run their early-season record to 12-4.
However, they are just in second place in the National League West because of the early dominance of the San Diego Padres. The Phillies are 9-7 and in second place in the National League East.
The Giants are doing seemingly everything right, including winning on the road and playing excellent defense.
According to @OptaSTATS they've made some unique baseball history thus far.
The @SFGiants improved to 8-2 on the road tonight and have yet to commit an error in an away game this season.
They are the first team in the modern era (since 1901) to win eight or more of their first 10 road games in a season while committing no errors.
With Matt Chapman at third base and Willy Adames at shortstop, the Giants have one of the best left sides of the infield in baseball, and Patrick Bailey is an excellent catcher.
Tyler Fitzgerald hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday, as did Adames. Mike Yastrzemski hit his third.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday with first pitch coming at 6:45 p.m. ET. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander will pitch for the Giants while offseason acquisition Jesus Luzardo goes for Philly.
Verlander has struggled in his new home, going 0-0 with a 6.92 ERA thus far. Luzardo has dominated in his new surroundings, going 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA. He's also got 25 strikeouts in 18.0 innings.
