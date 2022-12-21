Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants, Farhan Zaidi Comment on Collapsed Correa Deal

Roughly ten hours after news broke that Carlos Correa would not be joining the San Francisco Giants after all, and instead would be signing a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants and executive Farhan Zaidi released a statement on the collapsed deal with the two-time All-Star shortstop.
The statements reads:

"While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos' physical examination. We wish Carlos the best."

As for now, it appears that Brandon Crawford will remain as the Giants' starting shortstop in 2023.

Here's a look at the Met's 2023 projected starting lineup.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

