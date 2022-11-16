San Francisco Giants Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the San Francisco Giants added six minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Tristan Beck, Jose Cruz, Marco Luciano, Luis Matos, Keaton Winn and Brett Wisely. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
The Giants have also designated Sam Delaplane, Jarlin Garcia, Dom Nunez, Drew Stotman, Meibrys Viloria, Jason Vosler and Colton Welker for assignment.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Giants have a full-40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Giants have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Scott Alexander
Tristan Beck
John Brebbia
Alex Cobb
Jose Cruz
Anthony DeSclafani
Camilo Doval
Sean Hjelle
Jakob Junis
Mauricio Llovera
Sam Long
Yunior Marte
Randy Rodriguez
Tyler Rogers
Gregory Santos
Thomas Szapucki
Cole Waites
Logan Webb
Keaton Winn
Alex Wood
Alex Young
Catchers
Joey Bart
Austin Wynns
Infielders
Brandon Crawford
J.D. Davis
Isan Diaz
Thairo Estrada
Wilmer Flores
Marco Luciano
David Villar
Donovan Walton
Brett Wisely
Outfielders
Luis Gonzalez
Luis Matos
Joc Pederson
Heliot Ramos
Austin Slater
LaMonte Wade Jr.
Mike Yastrzemski
Designated Hitter
Tommy La Stella
