San Francisco Giants Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the San Francisco Giants added six minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Tristan Beck, Jose Cruz, Marco Luciano, Luis Matos, Keaton Winn and Brett Wisely. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

The Giants have also designated Sam Delaplane, Jarlin Garcia, Dom Nunez, Drew Stotman, Meibrys Viloria, Jason Vosler and Colton Welker for assignment.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Giants have a full-40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Giants have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Scott Alexander

Tristan Beck

John Brebbia

Alex Cobb

Jose Cruz

Anthony DeSclafani

Camilo Doval

Sean Hjelle

Jakob Junis

Mauricio Llovera

Sam Long

Yunior Marte

Randy Rodriguez

Tyler Rogers

Gregory Santos

Thomas Szapucki

Cole Waites

Logan Webb

Keaton Winn

Alex Wood

Alex Young

Catchers

Joey Bart

Austin Wynns

Infielders

Brandon Crawford

J.D. Davis

Isan Diaz

Thairo Estrada

Wilmer Flores

Marco Luciano

David Villar

Donovan Walton

Brett Wisely

Outfielders

Luis Gonzalez

Luis Matos

Joc Pederson

Heliot Ramos

Austin Slater

LaMonte Wade Jr.

Mike Yastrzemski

Designated Hitter

Tommy La Stella

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.