Sandy Alcantara, Max Fried, Julio Urias Named NL Cy Young Finalists

Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards, which will be announced over the next two weeks.

Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara, Atlanta Braves' Max Fried and Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias were named the finalists for National League Cy Young. No relief pitchers were named finalists for the award this year.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the American League Cy Young award winner Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The winners for AL and NL MVP, Manager of the Year, and Rookie of the Year will all be announced the same week.

Here's a look at the NL Cy Young Award finalists:

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

32 starts, 228.2 IP, 14-9, 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 178 ERA+, 8.1 WAR, 8.1 SO/W

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

30 starts, 185.1 IP, 14-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 164 ERA+, 5.9 WAR, 5.31 SO/W

Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers

31 starts, 175 IP, 17-7, 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 194 ERA+, 4.9 WAR, 8.5 SO/W

Check out our MLB Awards Selections:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.