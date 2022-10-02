Seattle Mariners Name Justin Hollander New General Manager

Two days after clinching their first playoff berth in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners announced that vice president and assistant general manager of baseball operations Justin Hollander has been promoted to be the next executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations.

After six years as the Mariners general manager, Jerry Dipoto was promoted to president of baseball operations last September. Now, Hollander will elevate from his current position to fill the role of general manager.

Hollander has been with the Mariners since September 2016, when he was originally hired to be the organization's director of baseball operations.

“Justin has been an integral part of our baseball ops leadership group and a wonderful partner to me throughout our time together,” Dipoto said. “His passion, intelligence, people skills and creativity show up every day. Moving forward, the Mariners are simply a better organization with Justin in this role.”

Before joining the Mariners, Hollander spent nine years working in the Los Angeles Angels front office.

Hollander graduated from The Ohio State University in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing, before receiving a law degree from the University of San Diego in 2004.

“My family and I are incredibly excited about this opportunity,” Hollander said. “Thank you to John (Smulyan), Chris (Larson) and all of the Mariners partners. And thank you to Jerry (Dipoto). The chance to continue working with Jerry, Scott (Servais) and all of our baseball operations group as the general manager and to be a part of playoff baseball coming back to Seattle is a dream come true for me.”