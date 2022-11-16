Seattle Mariners Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Seattle Mariners added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Prelander Berroa, Isaiah Campbell, Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Mariners have 36 players on their 40-man roster, with four open roster spots.

The Mariners can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Mariners have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Brennan Bernardino

Matt Brash

Luis Castillo

Diego Castillo

Matthew Festa

Chris Flexen

Logan Gilbert

Marco Gonzales

George Kirby

Easton McGee

Andres Munoz

Penn Murfee

Robbie Ray

Paul Sewald

Justus Sheffield

Gabe Speier

Erik Swanson

Juan Then

Luke Weaver

Catchers

Tom Murphy

Brian O'Keefe

Cal Raleigh

Luis Torrens

Infielders

J.P. Crawford

Ty France

Eugenio Suarez

Abraham Toro

Evan White

Outfielders

Sam Haggerty

Jarred Kelenic

Kyle Lewis

Dylan Moore

Julio Rodriguez

Alberto Rodriguez

Taylor Trammell

Jesse Winker

