Skip to main content
Seattle Mariners Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Seattle Mariners Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The Seattle Mariners have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Mariners have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Seattle Mariners have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Mariners have 36 players on their 40-man roster.

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Seattle Mariners added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Prelander Berroa, Isaiah Campbell, Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Mariners have 36 players on their 40-man roster, with four open roster spots.

The Mariners can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Mariners have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Brennan Bernardino

Matt Brash

Luis Castillo

Diego Castillo

Matthew Festa

Chris Flexen

Logan Gilbert

Marco Gonzales

George Kirby

Easton McGee

Andres Munoz

Penn Murfee

Robbie Ray

Paul Sewald

Justus Sheffield

Gabe Speier

Erik Swanson

Juan Then

Luke Weaver

Catchers

Tom Murphy

Brian O'Keefe

Cal Raleigh

Luis Torrens

Infielders

J.P. Crawford

Ty France

Eugenio Suarez

Abraham Toro

Evan White

Outfielders

Sam Haggerty

Jarred Kelenic

Kyle Lewis

Dylan Moore

Julio Rodriguez

Alberto Rodriguez

Taylor Trammell

Jesse Winker

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19241341_168388303_lowres
News

Seattle Mariners Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19371451_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19166504_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Angels Signing Tyler Anderson to $39 Million Contract is a Steal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19285827
News

Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19202868_168388303_lowres
News

Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Dansby Swanson, 9 Others Reject Qualifying Offers

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19261145_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: AL, NL MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year Predictions

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19341554_168388303_lowres
News

Rob Thomson Would be NL Manager of the Year if Voting Took Place After Playoffs

By Jack Vita
USATSI_15027965_168388303_lowres
History

From Little League World Series to Yale: A Look at Ron DeSantis' Baseball Career

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18876149_168388303_lowres
News

Nelson Cruz to Serve as GM of Dominican Republic World Baseball Classic Team

By Jack Vita