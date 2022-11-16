Seattle Mariners Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Seattle Mariners added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Prelander Berroa, Isaiah Campbell, Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Mariners have 36 players on their 40-man roster, with four open roster spots.
The Mariners can add players from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft in three weeks at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Mariners have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Brennan Bernardino
Matt Brash
Luis Castillo
Diego Castillo
Matthew Festa
Chris Flexen
Logan Gilbert
Marco Gonzales
George Kirby
Easton McGee
Andres Munoz
Penn Murfee
Robbie Ray
Paul Sewald
Justus Sheffield
Gabe Speier
Erik Swanson
Juan Then
Luke Weaver
Catchers
Tom Murphy
Brian O'Keefe
Cal Raleigh
Luis Torrens
Infielders
J.P. Crawford
Ty France
Eugenio Suarez
Abraham Toro
Evan White
Outfielders
Sam Haggerty
Jarred Kelenic
Kyle Lewis
Dylan Moore
Julio Rodriguez
Alberto Rodriguez
Taylor Trammell
Jesse Winker
