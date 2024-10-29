Several Key New York Yankees Slated to Become Free Agents After World Series
With the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination, it may be time to start looking to the future in the Bronx.
The Yankees currently trail the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 in the World Series. A loss on Tuesday night would end both teams' seasons then and there, dashing New York's hopes at claiming their first title in 15 years.
On top of knocking the Yankees out of the 2024 postseason, a loss will immediately open up a handful of questions heading into a critical winter for the club.
The list of the team's pending free agents is extensive, especially when it comes to top-end talent. Here is every player who could wind up hitting the open market this offseason:
Juan Soto, OF
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 26
- Spotrac Market Value: 14 years, $514.6 million
Gerrit Cole, SP
- Opt-Out: 4 years, $144 million
- Age: 34
- Spotrac Market Value: 5 years, $178.9 million
Alex Verdugo, OF
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 28
- Spotrac Market Value: 4 years, $60.8 million
Clay Holmes, RP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 31
- Spotrac Market Value: 4 years, $54.9 million
Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 27
- Spotrac Market Value: 3 years, $20.9 million
Luke Weaver, RP
- Club Option: $2.5 million
- Age: 31
- Spotrac Market Value: 2 years, $12.3 million
Tommy Kahnle, RP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 35
- Spotrac Market Value: 2 years, $10.7 million
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Club Option: $17 million
- Age: 35
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $2 million
Jonathan Losisiga, RP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 29
- Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $2 million
Lou Trevino, RP
- Club Option: $5 million
- Age: 33
- Spotrac Market Value: N/A
Tim Hill, RP
- Unrestricted Free Agent
- Age: 34
- Spotrac Market Value: N/A
