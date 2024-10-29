Fastball

Several Key New York Yankees Slated to Become Free Agents After World Series

On top of Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres hitting the open market, the New York Yankees could also see Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo enter free agency after the World Series.

Sam Connon

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after grounding out during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium.
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after grounding out during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
With the New York Yankees on the brink of elimination, it may be time to start looking to the future in the Bronx.

The Yankees currently trail the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 in the World Series. A loss on Tuesday night would end both teams' seasons then and there, dashing New York's hopes at claiming their first title in 15 years.

On top of knocking the Yankees out of the 2024 postseason, a loss will immediately open up a handful of questions heading into a critical winter for the club.

The list of the team's pending free agents is extensive, especially when it comes to top-end talent. Here is every player who could wind up hitting the open market this offseason:

Juan Soto, OF

  • Unrestricted Free Agent
  • Age: 26
  • Spotrac Market Value: 14 years, $514.6 million

Gerrit Cole, SP

  • Opt-Out: 4 years, $144 million
  • Age: 34
  • Spotrac Market Value: 5 years, $178.9 million

Alex Verdugo, OF

  • Unrestricted Free Agent
  • Age: 28
  • Spotrac Market Value: 4 years, $60.8 million

Clay Holmes, RP

  • Unrestricted Free Agent
  • Age: 31
  • Spotrac Market Value: 4 years, $54.9 million

Gleyber Torres, 2B

  • Unrestricted Free Agent
  • Age: 27
  • Spotrac Market Value: 3 years, $20.9 million

Luke Weaver, RP

  • Club Option: $2.5 million
  • Age: 31
  • Spotrac Market Value: 2 years, $12.3 million

Tommy Kahnle, RP

  • Unrestricted Free Agent
  • Age: 35
  • Spotrac Market Value: 2 years, $10.7 million

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

  • Club Option: $17 million
  • Age: 35
  • Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $2 million

Jonathan Losisiga, RP

  • Unrestricted Free Agent
  • Age: 29
  • Spotrac Market Value: 1 year, $2 million

Lou Trevino, RP

  • Club Option: $5 million
  • Age: 33
  • Spotrac Market Value: N/A

Tim Hill, RP

  • Unrestricted Free Agent
  • Age: 34
  • Spotrac Market Value: N/A

