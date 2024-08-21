Shohei Ohtani Has Another Chance to Make History vs. Seattle Mariners on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has a chance to make some incredible baseball history on Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners.
It would take a big effort, but Ohtani can do it with a home run and two stolen bases. If he's able to accomplish that feat, he'd reach the 40/40 club in the quickest fashion in baseball history. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Shohei Ohtani has 39 HR & 38 SB
this is his 124th game
if you were wondering…
games played to reach 40-40 club:
2006 Alfonso Soriano: 147
1988 Jose Canseco: 151
2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.: 152
1998 Alex Rodriguez: 153
1996 Barry Bonds: 158
Given that he has 23 games left to tie Soriano, he's definitely going to do it, it's just a question of how quickly.
Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double on Tuesday in a 6-3 comeback win over the Mariners. He's putting together another incredible season and is the leader in the clubhouse for the National League MVP Award. With his 39 homers, he also has a .291 batting average and a .991 OPS.
Furthermore, he's doing all of this under the pressure of having signed the biggest contract in American sports history this past offseason (10 years, $700 million). He's also helped prop up a Dodgers lineup that missed Mookie Betts for several weeks due to injury.
The Dodgers and Mariners will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. In an excellent pitching matchup, Logan Gilbert (SEA) will pitch against Jack Flaherty (LAD).
