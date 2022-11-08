Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Brendan Donovan Named NL Rookie of the Year Finalists

Skip to main content
The National League Rookie of the Year Award finalists were named Monday evening. The award winner will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET Monday, November 14.
Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards. The winners will be announced over the next two weeks.

Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider and Michael Harris, and St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan were named the finalists for National League Rookie of the Year finalists.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The winners for AL and NL MVP, Cy Young and Manager of the Year will all be announced the same week.

Here's a look at the NL Rookie of the Year Award finalists:

Spencer Strider, Pitcher, Atlanta Braves

31 games, 20 starts, 131.2 IP, 11-5, 2.67 ERA, 202 SO, 45 BB, 153 ERA+, 3.7 WAR.

Michael Harris II, Outfielder, Atlanta Braves

114 games, .297/.339/.853, 19 home runs, 64 RBI, 20 stolen bases, 135 OPS+, 8 DRS, 5.3 WAR.

Brendan Donovan, Utility Man, St. Louis Cardinals

126 games, .281/.394/.773, 5 home runs, 45 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 126 OPS+, 10 DRS, 4.1 WAR.

Check out our MLB Awards Selections:

News

