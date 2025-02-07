Tampa Bay Rays' Junior Caminero Gives Jersey to Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James
Before he made history on the hardwood Thursday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James got a visit from an unexpected fan.
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero was at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday to watch the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors. Before the game, Caminero met up with James in the tunnels and gifted him a jersey.
Caminero shared pictures of the moment on Instagram.
Following his pregame meeting with Caminero, James proceeded to record 42 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists. He became the first 40-year-old player in NBA history to put up that stat line, guiding the Lakers to a 120-112 win.
Caminero has been riding high himself as of late, going viral for his wild bat toss and home run trot in Game 7 of the Dominican Winter League Championship Series last month. The 21-year-old slugger appeared in 31 total games with Leones del Escogido this offseason, batting .419 with a 1.161 OPS.
The Rays are surely hoping Caminero can approach those numbers in the big leagues, considering he is set to serve as their Opening Day third baseman.
Caminero made his MLB debut in 2023, skipping past Triple-A entirely to make seven big league appearances. He started 2024 back in the minors, suffering from multiple quad injuries before ultimately returning to the active roster.
In 43 big league games last season, Caminero hit .249 with six home runs, 18 RBI, a .724 OPS and a 0.7 WAR. He hit .277 with 13 home runs, 34 RBI and an .828 OPS across 53 Triple-A contests.
Caminero is a .307 hitter with a .921 OPS in his minor league career and a .327 hitter with a .969 OPS in his international career. Entering the 2024 season, he was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Rays' farm system and the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball.
