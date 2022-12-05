Skip to main content
Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jacob deGrom

The Texas Rangers agreed to terms on a five-year, $185 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Friday. After adding deGrom, here's a look at the Texas Rangers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
The Texas Rangers agreed to terms on a five-year, $185 million contract with free agent starting pitcher Jacob deGrom on Friday. After adding deGrom, here's a look at the Texas Rangers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Friday the Texas Rangers made the biggest splash of the offseason thus far, agreeing to terms with free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million.

The Rangers now have an ace at the top of their rotation. They also traded Kolby Allard to the Atlanta Braves for Jake Odorizzi to add some rotational depth earlier this offseason, in addition to bringing back Martin Perez, who accepted the qualifying offer, coming off the best big league season of his career in 2022.

The Rangers' offseason isn't over; the club could still add more to their club before the end of the winter.

As of Dec. 4, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Texas Rangers, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:

1) Jacob deGrom: 11 starts, 64.1 IP, 5-4, 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 12.75 SO/W, 126 ERA+

2) Martin Perez: 32 starts, 196.1 IP, 12-8, 2.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 2.45 SO/W, 136 ERA+

3) Jon Gray: 24 starts, 127.1 IP, 7-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 3.44 SO/W, 99 ERA+

4) Jake Odorizzi: 22 starts, 106.1 IP, 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2.46 SO/W, 90 ERA+

5) Dane Dunning: 29 starts, 153.1 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 2.21 SO/W, 88 ERA+

