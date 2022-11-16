Skip to main content
Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The Texas Rangers have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Rangers have 40 players on their 40-man roster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Texas Rangers have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Rangers have 40 players on their 40-man roster.

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Texas Rangers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Luisangel Acuna, Dustin Harris, Zak Kent, Jonathan Ornelas, Owen White and Cole Winn. These players will be protected from Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Rangers have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, however.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Rangers have listed on their website.

Pitchers

A.J. Alexy

Joe Barlow

Brock Burke

Dane Dunning

Jon Gray

Taylor Hearn

Jonathan Hernandez

Spencer Howard

Zak Kent

John King

Jose Leclerc

Brett Martin

Jake Odorizzi

Glenn Otto

Martin Perez

Cole Ragans

Yerry Rodriguez

Josh Sborz

Nick Snyder

Ricky Vanasco

Owen White

Cole Winn

Catchers

Jonah Heim

Sam Huff

Infielders

Luisangel Acuna

Ezequiel Duran

Josh Jung

Nathaniel Lowe

Jonathan Ornelas

Corey Seager

Marcus Semien

Josh H. Smith

Outfielders

Adolis Garcia

Dustin Harris

Brad Miller

Leody Taveras

Bubba Thompson

Eli White

Designated Hitter

Mitch Garver

Mark Mathias

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

Luis Acuna
News

Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19223633_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Angels Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19241341_168388303_lowres
News

Seattle Mariners Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19371451_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19166504_168388303_lowres
News

OPINION: Angels Signing Tyler Anderson to $39 Million Contract is a Steal

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19285827
News

Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19202868_168388303_lowres
News

Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Dansby Swanson, 9 Others Reject Qualifying Offers

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19261145_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: AL, NL MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year Predictions

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19341554_168388303_lowres
News

Rob Thomson Would be NL Manager of the Year if Voting Took Place After Playoffs

By Jack Vita