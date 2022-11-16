Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Texas Rangers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Luisangel Acuna, Dustin Harris, Zak Kent, Jonathan Ornelas, Owen White and Cole Winn. These players will be protected from Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Rangers have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, however.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Rangers have listed on their website.
Pitchers
A.J. Alexy
Joe Barlow
Brock Burke
Dane Dunning
Jon Gray
Taylor Hearn
Jonathan Hernandez
Spencer Howard
Zak Kent
John King
Jose Leclerc
Brett Martin
Jake Odorizzi
Glenn Otto
Martin Perez
Cole Ragans
Yerry Rodriguez
Josh Sborz
Nick Snyder
Ricky Vanasco
Owen White
Cole Winn
Catchers
Jonah Heim
Sam Huff
Infielders
Luisangel Acuna
Ezequiel Duran
Josh Jung
Nathaniel Lowe
Jonathan Ornelas
Corey Seager
Marcus Semien
Josh H. Smith
Outfielders
Adolis Garcia
Dustin Harris
Brad Miller
Leody Taveras
Bubba Thompson
Eli White
Designated Hitter
Mitch Garver
Mark Mathias
