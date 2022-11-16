Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Texas Rangers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Luisangel Acuna, Dustin Harris, Zak Kent, Jonathan Ornelas, Owen White and Cole Winn. These players will be protected from Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Rangers have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, however.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Rangers have listed on their website.

Pitchers

A.J. Alexy

Joe Barlow

Brock Burke

Dane Dunning

Jon Gray

Taylor Hearn

Jonathan Hernandez

Spencer Howard

Zak Kent

John King

Jose Leclerc

Brett Martin

Jake Odorizzi

Glenn Otto

Martin Perez

Cole Ragans

Yerry Rodriguez

Josh Sborz

Nick Snyder

Ricky Vanasco

Owen White

Cole Winn

Catchers

Jonah Heim

Sam Huff

Infielders

Luisangel Acuna

Ezequiel Duran

Josh Jung

Nathaniel Lowe

Jonathan Ornelas

Corey Seager

Marcus Semien

Josh H. Smith

Outfielders

Adolis Garcia

Dustin Harris

Brad Miller

Leody Taveras

Bubba Thompson

Eli White

Designated Hitter

Mitch Garver

Mark Mathias

