WATCH: Braves Walk-Off Win Against The Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves hosted the Boston Red Sox in Georgia on Wednesday night, and the Braves won the game on a walk-off home run.

Orlando Arcia hit a two-run shot to give the Braves a 5-3 win.

"Very happy, just happy to be apart of the process here that everything we've been working on, happy to be able to contribute," Arica said via his translator.

The Braves advanced to 15-17 in the 32 games that they have played in so far this season.

Their record is not very good, but the entire National League East Division has been so bad that the Braves are actually in second place.

The first place team is the New York Mets, who currently have a 22-11 record in the 33 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Braves won the World Series last season, but they appear as if they will not be on track to make the playoffs this season.

However, the good thing about baseball is that they have 162 games in a season, so 33 games is not too much time and they could easily turn around their season before it gets too late.

As for the Red Sox, they fell to 11-20 in the 31 games that they have played in this season, which has them as the last place team in the American League East.