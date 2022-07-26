TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade.

Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"

The Red Sox sent the Brewers cash considerations for Abraham Almonte.

Almonte is 32-years-old and he last played in the majors for the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

He batted .216 with five home runs and 19 RBI's in 64 games for the Braves.

In addition to the Braves, he has also played for the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians.

Currently, the Brewers are in first place in the National League Central Division.

They have a 53-44 record in the 97 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 2.0 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals and 12.0 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

As for the Red Sox, they are in fourth place in the American League East Division.

They are currently 49-48 on the season in the 97 games that they have played in so far.

Right now, they are 17.0 games behind the New York Yankees for first place, but only 4.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for second place.

In the Wild Card standings, they are just 3.0 games behind the Mariners for the final spot in the MLB Playoffs.