TRADE: The Reds Sent An All-Star To The Mariners

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds have announced a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Reds: "The #Reds have acquired IF Noelvi Marte, IF Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt and RHP Andrew Moore from the Mariners in exchange for RHP Luis Castillo."

Castillo made the second All-Star Game of his career this year, and he is currently 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 14 starts.

The Mariners also announced the deal.

Mariners: "Adding another ace. We’ve acquired All-Star RHP Luis Castillo from the Reds in exchange for IF Noelvi Marte, IF Edwin Arroyo, RHP Levi Stoudt and RHP Andrew Moore."

Mariners PR also shared a quote from President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto

Via Mariners PR: “We see Luis Castillo as an impact, top of the rotation starter who’s currently on top of his game,” Dipoto said. “Our goal remains to play in the postseason, now and in the years to come. We believe adding Luis is a big step in that direction.”

The Mariners are currently in second place in the AL West with a 54-47 record in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 12.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the division, but currently in the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

As for the Reds, they are having a tough season and are in last place in the NL Central.

Currently, they are 38-61 in the 99 games that they have played in so far this season.