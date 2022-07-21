Skip to main content
Astros And Yankees Starting Lineups For 2nd Game

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees have announced their starting lineups for the second game of the day.
On Thursday, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees are playing two games in Texas. 

The first game took place during the afternoon, and the Astros won 3-2 on a walk- single by J.J. Matijevic’. 

Game 2 of the double-header will take place at 6:40 Eastern Time, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog MLB. 

The two teams are both in the middle of absolutely outstanding seasons.  

The Yankees are 64-29 in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them at the top of the American League East Division.  

They are an astonishing 12.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are in second place in the American League East.  

It's not like the Rays are having a bad season at all, they are 51-41 in the 92 games that they have played in so far.  

The Yankees have had several good regular seasons over the last five-years, but they have still yet to win a World Series Championship since the 2009 season when they had Derek Jeter. 

As for the Astros, they are 60-32 in the 92 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in first place in the American League West Division. 

They are also way ahead of the second place team as they have a 9.5 games lead over the Seattle Mariners.

Last season, the Astros lost to the Atlanta Braves in the World Series. 

