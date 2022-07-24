Skip to main content
TRADE: New York Mets Announce Deal With Pittsburgh Pirates

The New York Mets announced a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
On Saturday, the New York Mets announced that they have made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Mets: "We have acquired catcher Michael Perez from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash. INF Travis Blankenhorn has been designated for assignment."

Perez is 29-years-old and has played in 39 games this season. 

He is batting just .150; but does have six home runs and can provide the Mets with depth on the bench.  

Before joining the Pirates last season, he had spent his entire career with the Tampa Bay Rays.  

The Mets are currently in first place in the National League East Division, but the Atlanta Braves are looming. 

Right now, the Mets are 58-37 in the 95 games that they have played in so far this season.  

Meanwhile, the Braves are just .05 games behind them with a 58-38 record in the 96 games that they have played in so far. 

The NL East will definitely have an exciting finish to the season with the way things are currently playing out. 

Last season, the Braves won the World Series, which was the first time they won it all in 25-years. 

As for the Pirates, they are having a tough season and have a 40-55 record in the 95 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are in third place in the National League Central Division, and 12.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers who are in first place. 

In addition, they trail the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place, by 10.0 games. 

