Yankees Could Reportedly Get Former Red Sox Star

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the New York Yankees are "serious contenders" for Kansas City Royals All-Star Andrew Benintendi.

Benintendi made his first All-Star Game this year, but he has been a star player for several years.

Currently, the 27-year-old is batting a very impressive .319 on the season.

Prior to the Royals, he spent his entire career with the Boston Red Sox, and in 2018 they won the World Series.

He batted .290 that season with 87 RBI's and 21 stolen bases as a 23-year-old.

The Royals are in the middle of a tough season as they are in last place in the American League Central Division.

They are 36-57 in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season, so it makes sense why they would be sellers as the trade deadline approaches.

The division as a whole has not been very good, because they are actually just 14.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place.

As for the Yankees, they are in the middle of an incredible year, and if they were to pick up the All-Star they'd be scary heading into the MLB Playoffs.

They are currently in first place in the American League East Division with a 65-30 record in the 95 games that they have played in.

The second-place Tampa Bay Rays are an astonishing 12.0 games behind them.